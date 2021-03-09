Midweek Preview: Texas Southern

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball plays host to Texas Southern for a Tuesday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The Maroon & White enter the midweek matchup holding an 11-3 ledger and are coming off their performance in the Reveille Classic. There, the Aggies went 4-1 with a nail-biter loss to No. 25 (USA TODAY/NFCA) Tennessee. Texas A&M belted seven homers through the weekend, highlighted by Haley Lee’s three home run performance against Lamar on Sunday. Lee leads the team with nine home runs alongside 18 RBI and a .415 batting average.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog paces the pitching staff with four wins. Grace Uribe and Kayla Poynter each have added three, while Kelsey Broadus has recorded one.

Texas Southern (1-8) is led offensively by Crimson Davis and Daryn Haslam, who currently hold .348 and .333 batting averages, respectively. Ja’Lynn Swiney leads the squad with four RBI and one home run. In the circle, Naomi Reyes has compiled 28.1 innings of work and a 4.45 ERA.

The games can be streamed on SEC Network+ and radio broadcasts can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

TICKET INFORMATION

Due to capacity restrictions at Davis Diamond, some games may no longer have seating available to purchase in advance. All games are still listed on 12thman.com/softballtickets regardless of availability. Games that still have tickets available to purchase will have a “Find Tickets” button that will take customers to the next page to purchase.

A limited number of tickets may become available to purchase on game day.

Sports pass holders will scan their Texas A&M student ID at the gate.

Disclaimer: All tickets purchased are subject to change due to schedule adjustments and/or compliance with safety and health protocols set by local, state and SEC guidelines. Please note games may be canceled or postponed. Seating assignments may be adjusted to allow for safe distancing.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue.

PARKING

There may be a parking fee for adjacent lots due to Texas A&M baseball playing at 6:30 p.m.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Softball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Davis Diamond as safe as possible.