National Weather Service to conduct mock tornado drill Wednesday

A Mock tornado warning will be sent out over NOAA Weather Radio and Twitter(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service will issue a mock tornado warning Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 the Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office will issue this mock warning at 10 am over NOAA Weather Radio and through their official Twitter account. An all-clear message will be sent around 10:15 am, announcing the end of the drill.

According to Dan Reilly, with the National Weather Service, “this is an excellent time to practice or make severe weather plans for your family, business, or organization.”

Information about severe weather safety is being posted to the Weather Service’s social media accounts this week. Additional resources for spring weather safety are available here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

