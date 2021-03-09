One COVID-19 death reported, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 881 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 30′s. There have been 221 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,726 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

67 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,759 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 156 active probable cases and there have been 3,603 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,828. There have been 189,536 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 571 staffed hospital beds with 106 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 72 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 63 1,887 1,793 31 6,053 2,083 Brazos 881 17,828 16,726 221 29,326 13,621 Burleson 83 2,225 2.105 37 2,705 989 Grimes 105 3,454 3,285 64 3,379 1,450 Houston 66 1,565 1,455 44 2,263 1,121 Lee 133 2,051 1,882 36 1,916 821 Leon 37 1,546 1,469 40 1,755 760 Madison 43 1,892 1,822 27 1,052 467 Milam 33 2,374 2,341 41 3,161 1,708 Montgomery 2,628 46,534 23,455 247 70,955 44,212 Robertson 48 2,024 1,938 38 2,156 977 San Jacinto 181 1,045 835 29 2,555 1,641 Trinity 68 679 588 23 2,045 1,549 Walker 96 8,495 8,281 118 6,571 3,097 Waller 97 3,551 3,412 42 4,725 2,820 Washington 113 3,702 3,505 84 6,328 3,052

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 32 new cases and 385 active cases on March. 6.

Currently, the university has reported 3,348 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 9, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 132,006 active cases and 2,510,384 recoveries. There have been 2,689,413 total cases reported and 23,694,357 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 44,483 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 4,361,563 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,394,362 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 8,342,775 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 359,382 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 8 at 2:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

