Prepare for wind, Brazos Valley...then get used to it

Strong south-southeast winds scream through the area throughout the week and blow right through the weekend
By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It will huff. It will puff. And it may blow a few things around the yard this week.

A slow (very slow) moving, potent weather maker will take its time getting to the State of Texas by the weekend. Every change that feels more like spring this week will be because of it.

Sure, the skies will not be as blue and sunny. Yes, there could be a spot of rain that drifts past on any given day. Absolutely, the air is sticky and humid and not quite as comfortable. However, the biggest impact to your week: wind. Quite a bit of it.

Brazos Valley sustained wind speed forecast.
Brazos Valley sustained wind speed forecast.(KBTX)

Here is the current forecast for wind speeds going forward:

  • Tuesday: South-southeast 10-20mph, gusting 25-35mph mid-morning to late afternoon
  • Wednesday: South 15-20mph, gusting 35-40mph at times
  • Thursday: (Windiest Day) South 15-25mph
  • Friday: South-southeast 10-20mph
  • Saturday: South-southeast 15-20mph
  • Sunday: East 15-20mph (not including potential thunderstorm gusts)

This will not be wind that will take your yard items and blow them into your down-the-street neighbor’s yard. Still, a few of these stronger, expected gusts could tumble lighter yard items and make it difficult for high-profile vehicles driving east-west or vice versa.

One last note: tree pollen is in the moderate category down in the Houston area. As this strong south-southeast wind sweeps through, it will allow a higher concentration of cedar, pine, and elm to loft into the Brazos Valley.

More details and the rest of what is expected this week can be found in the video above.

