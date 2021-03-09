Registered sex offender sentenced to prison in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A registered sex offender is headed to prison after being convicted of sexual assault of a child in Walker County.

The district attorney’s office said Toussaint Rabb was convicted March 3 after pleading guilty in the 278th District Court.

Rabb was sentenced to 20 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence for the second degree felony.

Prosecutors said Rabb also made a plea in a motion to adjudicate that was filed by the district attorney’s office on two counts of indecency with a child. He was sentenced to 5 additional years, according to the district attorney. The sentences will run consecutively.

The Walker County District Attorney’s Office said Rabb met the sexual assault survivor through an online social media app. The assault happened in 2017, but the 14 year old did not report it at the time, according to prosecutors. The offense was later discovered by parents through a diary entry.

“We are pleased to have finally gotten justice and a measure of closure for the [survivor],” Prosecutor Phillip Faseler said. “We wanted to ensure justice was done while respecting the well wishes of the [survivor] by not putting her through the additional trauma of a trial.”

