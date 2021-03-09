Rep. Ben Leman files legislation to identify local governments who defund police

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Ben Leman (R-District 13) filed legislation in the Texas House of Representatives Monday that is designed to identify local governments who defund their police departments by providing a clear definition as to what that exactly means.

Some of the definitions laid out in the bill include a reduction of resources provided to police departments in comparison to the previous fiscal year. Specific examples include a reduced budget for law enforcement agencies, fewer employed police officers, less compensation for overtime, or less funding for the recruitment and training for new officers.

#txlege ALERT: Representative Ben Leman Files Bill to Identify Local Governments who Defund the Police A longtime... Posted by Ben Leman on Monday, March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.