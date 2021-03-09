Rep. Ben Leman files legislation to identify local governments who defund police
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Ben Leman (R-District 13) filed legislation in the Texas House of Representatives Monday that is designed to identify local governments who defund their police departments by providing a clear definition as to what that exactly means.
Some of the definitions laid out in the bill include a reduction of resources provided to police departments in comparison to the previous fiscal year. Specific examples include a reduced budget for law enforcement agencies, fewer employed police officers, less compensation for overtime, or less funding for the recruitment and training for new officers.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.