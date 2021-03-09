Several Brazos Valley counties added to statewide senior vaccine initiative

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon, Walker and Waller counties have been added to Governor Abbott’s statewide senior vaccine initiative Save our Seniors.

34 total counties were added this week to the 26 original participating counties. The state has allocated over 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound. TDEM and TMD will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors — these decisions will be driven by local officials as they identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program.

“With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are most at risk from COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said. “For the second week of the program, we have allocated over 10,000 vaccines to reach the most vulnerable populations in our communities. I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need.”

Counties participating in the second round of the program are Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Henderson, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Rusk, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Wood.

In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;

The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks;

The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;

The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.

