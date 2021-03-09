Advertisement

SHSU releases guidance on mask policy moving forward

(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University officials have released more information about their protocols after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was lifting the mask mandate on March 10.

According to the university’s website, here is how SHSU is moving forward:

- Continue to require all individuals in ALL buildings on the Sam Houston State University campus to wear face coverings.

-Modify the face covering requirement outside. Masks will only be required in outside campus areas where: Physical distancing (6 feet or more) is not possible when in groups of two or more people, where congestion is likely and at prescribed events, including all athletic events

Officials say the health and safety of faculty, staff, students and guests remains the top priority at SHSU. There are only seven weeks left in the semester after spring break.

After careful consideration of scientific data, analysis of local conditions and consultation with the Office of General...

Posted by Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

