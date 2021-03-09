SHSU releases guidance on mask policy moving forward

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University officials have released more information about their protocols after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was lifting the mask mandate on March 10.

According to the university’s website, here is how SHSU is moving forward:

- Continue to require all individuals in ALL buildings on the Sam Houston State University campus to wear face coverings.

-Modify the face covering requirement outside. Masks will only be required in outside campus areas where: Physical distancing (6 feet or more) is not possible when in groups of two or more people, where congestion is likely and at prescribed events, including all athletic events

Officials say the health and safety of faculty, staff, students and guests remains the top priority at SHSU. There are only seven weeks left in the semester after spring break.

