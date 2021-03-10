112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 112 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 868 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 221 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,851 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

80 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,761 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 137 active probable cases and there have been 3,624 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,940. There have been 190,647 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 550 staffed hospital beds with 83 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 72 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 63 1,895 1,801 31 5,974 2,062 Brazos 868 17,940 16,851 221 31,610 13,682 Burleson 73 2,230 2,120 37 2,904 1,014 Grimes 100 3,460 3,296 64 3,557 1,493 Houston 66 1,566 1,456 44 2,325 1,135 Lee 130 2,059 1,893 36 1,968 880 Leon 40 1,550 1,470 40 1,888 773 Madison 43 1,894 1,824 27 1,112 468 Milam 28 2,393 2,365 42 3,279 1,720 Montgomery 2,364 46,713 23,631 249 72,339 44,757 Robertson 47 2,026 1,941 38 2,296 1,018 San Jacinto 182 1,051 840 29 2,692 1,674 Trinity 67 679 589 23 2,056 1,556 Walker 72 8,494 8,304 118 6,738 3,135 Waller 82 3,565 3,441 42 4,824 2,901 Washington 110 3,708 3,514 84 6,439 3,097

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases and 340 active cases on March. 7.

Currently, the university has reported 3,348 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 10, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 128,614 active cases and 2,518,534 recoveries. There have been 2,694,726 total cases reported and 23,772,698 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 44,650 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 4,529,070 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,463,005 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 10,879,585 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 359,948 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 9 at 12:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

