Aggies push winning streak six games

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7-0 Tuesday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. It was the Aggies sixth straight win.

Texas A&M outfielder Ray Alejo went 3-4 in the game and drove in two runs. Ryan Targac also drove in two runs in the game.

Nathan Dettmer got the start on the mound for Texas A&M. He went 5.1 innings, gave up three hits and struck out one batter. Chandler Jozwiak threw 2.2 innings and struck out six. Chris Farrell pitched the 9th inning for the Aggies and retired the Islanders in order.

Texas A&M will return to action Wednesday night to face Prairie View A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

