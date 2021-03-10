A&M Diving Team Heads to Lexington For NCAA Zone D Diving Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M diving team is set to compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Thursday, March 11th through Saturday, March 13th at the Lancaster Aquatic Center.

Senior captain Charlye Campbell qualified for NCAA’s on both boards for the first time in her career last season. Campbell highlighted SEC Diving Championships, becoming the first A&M female SEC Champion on the springboards. Her score of 376.45 ranks among the top three highest scores in school history on the 3-Meter board. In doing so, Campbell has tallied six first-place finishes so far this season.

Junior transfer Aimee Wilson made two trips to the podium at the SEC Championships. Wilson finished second on the 1- and 3-meter boards with scores of 318.85 and 372.90, respectively. Since joining the Maroon & White midway through the year Wilson was named Southeastern Conference Female Diver of the Week for the sixth time in her career and first time representing Texas A&M after recording her highest score so far this season against LSU.

Sophomore Alyssa Clairmont and freshman Payton Props are both looking to earn a spot and make their first appearance at NCAA’s. Clairmont qualified last year on platform and went on to place seventh at this year’s SEC Championships with a score of 230.70.

Freshman Kyle Sanchez and sophomore Tony Stewart made their post season debuts for the Aggies at SEC Championships finishing among the top 20 on both springboards.

Live results can be found here and by following along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Schedule

Thursday, March 11

10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Women’s 1-Meter Prelims Watch

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Men’s 3-Meter Prelims Watch

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Men’s 3-Meter Finals Watch

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Women’s 1-Meter Finals Watch

Friday, March 12

10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Women’s 3-Meter Prelims Watch

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Men’s Platform Prelims Watch

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Men’s Platform Finals Watch

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Women’s 3-Meter Finals Watch

Saturday, March 13

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Women’s Platform Prelims Watch

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Men’s 1-Meter Prelims Watch

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Women’s Platform Finals Watch

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Men’s 1-Meter Finals Watch