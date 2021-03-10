Advertisement

Brazos County 911 dispatchers help deliver baby

Emery Justine Thompson was born on February 21
Emery Justine Thompson was born Feb. 21 with the help of her dad and two Brazos County 911 dispatchers.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In the last decade, Brazos County 911 has helped deliver four babies, with the most recent happening on Feb. 21.

Dispatcher, Darian Soares had only been training for three months when she took the call.

“There’s not a lot that they can prep us for because it has to be hands-on,” said Sores. “It took me point zero seconds to be like, okay this is a delivery, I didn’t misunderstand.”

Kelsey Caldwell and Demon Thompson of Bryan were on the other end of the line.

“I woke up Demon and was like, the baby’s here,” said Caldwell “I was like I’m going to push, I think I’m going to push.”

“I was panicking, about to faint,” said Thompson.

Soares’ trainer, Stephanie Arms says staying calm was key.

“If we don’t stay calm for them, they’re not going to stay calm,” said Arms. “All in all, everybody did good. He listened to what we told him to do and helped deliver his child.”

Just before paramedics arrived, Emery Justine Thompson was born.

Thompson says he’s thankful for the dispatchers that coached him through the birth of his child.

“I’d like to say thank you. If it wasn’t for her, that was another angel. She helped me,” said Thompson.

“We’re the first ones to answer the phone if someone needs help and that’s one of, honestly the best things we can do at this job,” said Arms.

KBTX was able to arrange a virtual meeting for everyone to say hi and meet baby Emery.

