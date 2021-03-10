Bryan soccer celebrates senior night with 5-1 win over Shoemaker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking soccer team honored their 11 seniors Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Shoemaker at Merrill Green Stadium.

Fabricio Araujo got the scoring started for the Vikings as he finds the net from 15 yards out in the 11th minute.

Five minutes later Javier Munoz rips one from the right side from just inside the 18 for a 2 nothing Bryan advantage. Paul Ruiz’s Vikings will find the net again in the 27th minute. Ramiro Moreno on the penalty kick as Bryan built a 3-0 first-half lead.

The victory keeps the pressure on first place Belton going into the final game of the regular season on Friday. Bryan will host Harker Heights at 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

