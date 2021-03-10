Advertisement

Bryan soccer celebrates senior night with 5-1 win over Shoemaker

Bryan Viking Soccer 2021
Bryan Viking Soccer 2021(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking soccer team honored their 11 seniors Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Shoemaker at Merrill Green Stadium.

Fabricio Araujo got the scoring started for the Vikings as he finds the net from 15 yards out in the 11th minute.

Five minutes later Javier Munoz rips one from the right side from just inside the 18 for a 2 nothing Bryan advantage. Paul Ruiz’s Vikings will find the net again in the 27th minute. Ramiro Moreno on the penalty kick as Bryan built a 3-0 first-half lead.

The victory keeps the pressure on first place Belton going into the final game of the regular season on Friday. Bryan will host Harker Heights at 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Arena to host PBR competition, first time in Bryan College Station history
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit, Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 partner...
Deputy and K9 find 15 pounds of Fentanyl worth $100 million
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccine hub
New Brazos Vaccine Hub website only for those registering for first doses

Latest News

A&M Consolidated softball celebrates after Savannah Coleman hit a walk-off double to beat...
Coleman’s walk-off leads Consol softball past College Station 3-2
Softball cruises past Texas Southern in Tuesday doubleheader
Leggett Named SLC Player of the Year
Leggett Named SLC Player of the Year
Aggies Begin Play at SEC Tournament Wednesday
Aggies Begin Play at SEC Tournament Wednesday