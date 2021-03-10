Businesses make tough choices as COVID restrictions are set to expire

RIVERSIDE, Texas (KBTX) -Coronavirus restrictions are set to expire Wednesday, and businesses are weighing their options on mask mandates and occupancy limits. Some are returning to normal, and some have decided to keep some restrictions and protocols in place.

Establishments like Texas Legends Steakhouse in Madisonville are hosting a mask burning party.

Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club in Huntsville was set to hold a “Mask Off” party with 100% capacity and no mask required but later released a statement on Facebook saying it decided to cancel the mask-off party and remain at 75% capacity.

Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club mask off flyer (KBTX)

“After Governor Abbott’s decision to open all Texas businesses back to 100%, some people have voiced great concern over this decision. We have decided that we will remain at 75% capacity for the next two weeks and will keep you updated to any future changes. Thank you for your business and please stay safe,” the business said on Facebook.

After Governor Abbott’s decision to open all Texas businesses back to 100%, some people have voiced great concern over... Posted by Shenanigans and Confetti's Beach Club on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Other businesses like Frank’s Taco Station and Café in Riverside say they’re adjusting their business practices as they go along, opting to take things one day at a time. Owner Frank Olivares says he is grateful for the loosening of restrictions because America is about the freedom of choice. Freedom of choice is why Olivares, who served four years as a marine stationed out in the Mojave Desert.

“Thank God we live in this great country, you know America, we do have that freedom, and they’ve given us 100 percent, they said to go back to 100 percent at your will,” said Olivares.

While he now has the freedom to go back to full capacity, Olivares says his customers and staff’s safety will always be on his mind. For the time being, he says he has decided to remain at 60 percent capacity. Since the announcement of the rescinding of restrictions last Tuesday, Olivares says he has requested feedback from his customers and staff.

“I think we feel comfortable here. The community feels comfortable here,” said Olivares. “Everybody that’s visited, that’s been one of my questions to them. How do they feel?”

Olivares says the pandemic changed the way he operated his restaurant. He says seats inside were moved outside, and there is now a walk-up window that customers can place orders from, all additions that he will keep in place because he says customers like them.

“It boils down to operating comfortably, and if my employees are feeling comfortable, if the public is feeling comfortable, why move it?” said Olivares. “You know we have a successful thing, and we are praying about it.”

Ray Hernandez, president & CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce, says that each business will have to make the tough choices on how to operate their business while maintaining safety protocols. He says he’s confident that it can be done.

“We need people in our businesses, lifting up the economic fabric of our community,” said Hernandez. “We think we can do that; they can do that in a safe manner.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.