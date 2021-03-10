Coleman’s walk-off leads Consol softball past College Station 3-2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated softball team beat College Station 3-2 in a crosstown showdown at Tiger Field Tuesday night.

Consol started the scoring in the 1st inning when Aiyana Coleman sent a ball to the back fence which scored Quinn Zaragoza. The Lady Cougars responded in the 3rd inning with RBIs from both Sage Scarmado and Summer Scarmado to take a 2-1 lead. That score would stay until the bottom of the 7th. With 2 outs, Savannah Coleman hit a 2 RBI double which scored Claire Sisco and Karly Risner to seal the 3-2 victory.

Raegan Johnson led the Lady Tigers on the mound with 10 strikeouts in 5 innings.

Consol will travel to Brenham on Friday. College Station will host Katy Paetow on Friday.

