Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Local woman urging others to get colonoscopies when needed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back in September, Mary Woods heard the news no one wants to hear after a colonoscopy.

“When had the colonoscopy they found a mass,” said Woods. “I had put it off because I wasn’t relishing the thought of having a colonoscopy. I was in good health and we didn’t have a family history of colon cancer, so I felt confident.”

Woods says after they found her mass, she was put on a restricted diet. Within a few weeks, she was in surgery.

“I had a laparoscopic colectomy, which means they removed a third of my colon. It was a scary process wondering what the results would be,” said Woods.

Cases like Woods’ is why doctors urge you not to put off exams. Dr. Joshua Sultz with Central Texas Gastroenterology Consultants say it’s all about early detection and prevention.

“Ever since the advent of colonoscopy the amount of people dying of colon cancer has dropped from 52-53 percent,” said Sultz.

Sultz says at the age of 45 people should be getting their exams.

“We’re starting to see an increased amount of people being diagnosed with colon cancer prior to the age of 50,” said Sultz.

Fortunately, Woods’ mass wasn’t cancerous, and she echoing the same sentiment that people should get their exams.

“That was the best phone call ever. We just rejoiced, and again I knew that the Lord was with me whether it was or wasn’t cancerous but that phone call meant the world to us,” said Sultz.

