Advertisement

COVID in Context: See the difference in percentage of Texas cases vs. vaccinations based on race/ethnicity, age group

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services gathers data for race/ethnicity and age of most COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccinations in the state.

The below charts compare the percentage of Texas cases, deaths, and vaccinations attributable to a certain racial or ethnic group and age group.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

(A note about the age groups listed below: because of the difference in categorization between the state’s case/death data and the state’s vaccination data, several age groups had to be bundled into three for proper comparison.)

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccines available at Brazos County Health District for those in qualifying categories
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One COVID-19 death reported, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Burger Mojo opens second location
Burger Mojo opens second location in south College Station

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
The state of Texas is officially reopening on Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19...
Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday
Vaccines are helping turn the tide against COVID-19, but experts say people still need to wear...
After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward
After Evelyn Shaw received both doses of her COVID-19 vaccine, her doctor wrote a prescription...
WATCH: Grandmother given prescription to hug granddaughter after full vaccination