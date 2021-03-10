COVID in Context: See the difference in percentage of Texas cases vs. vaccinations based on race/ethnicity, age group
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services gathers data for race/ethnicity and age of most COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccinations in the state.
The below charts compare the percentage of Texas cases, deaths, and vaccinations attributable to a certain racial or ethnic group and age group.
(A note about the age groups listed below: because of the difference in categorization between the state’s case/death data and the state’s vaccination data, several age groups had to be bundled into three for proper comparison.)
