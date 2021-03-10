CSISD lays out academic program to help students make up progress lost to COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new academic program to help students make up progress lost to the pandemic was presented to the College Station ISD Board of Trustees at their monthly meeting Tuesday.

The program will be held over the summer and give students of all levels the opportunity to make up some of the learning they missed because of complications caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

“We want to look at all of our kids and offer opportunities to close the gap,” CSISD Chief Academic Officer Penny Tramel said. “We’ve had kids in and out of quarantine, so we want to be sure that we’re providing equity in our education.”

The program is structured differently for students of different grade levels. Tramel says they will address intervention through advisory and specialized classes for students at the secondary level.

“At the elementary level, we have kind of a three-pronged approach where we’re tutoring and then providing a four-week summer school program for our most at-risk kids,” Tramel said. “Then we’ll do a little jumpstart two-week camp before school for our at-risk kids.”

Tramel says the district is still working on where they will get the funding for some parts of the program, but federal funding is being used toward part of it. She also says there have been discussions throughout the planning process about offering this program every year.

There was also good news on the vaccination front. As teachers across the Brazos Valley have been given the green light to begin getting their shots, plans are being made for CSISD employees to make arrangements to get theirs.

“I had a call today with Baylor Scott & White, and they will be having 600 vaccines come available for school district employees,” CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “We’re looking at scheduling and working out the logistics.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.