Feeling like May as wind carries us through the backhalf of the week

Plenty gusty Wednesday as a south wind kicked up as high as 35-40mph across the Brazos Valley. More where that came from: another blustery day is in store Thursday, although not quite as rambunctious. 15 to 20mph wind, gusting 25-30mph, will push us around tomorrow, followed by 10-20mph winds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A decent push of higher moisture is headed this way overnight could allow for a stray shower or two to pass by anytime between 10pm and 8am. Otherwise, it is extremely mild by morning with temperatures only falling to the mid-60s. Similar story for the morning hours through the start of the weekend, followed by afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s. The weather over the next 72 hours will feel more like the early part of May vs what you would expect approaching the middle of March.

A potent upper-level weather maker will continue to slowly swirl toward Texas by the weekend. A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop in West Texas Saturday night before driving east toward the Brazos Valley Sunday morning. As it stands currently, the timing of that front and the location of the parent low will dictate the rain chance and how long it will stick around Sunday. Should the line take on a slower movement, a few stronger storms with a high wind concern may be part of our Sunday. Regardless, temperatures fall to the 50s Sunday morning as the front / storm potential passes west to east, followed by a modest warm-up to the 60s or 70s by afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible between 10pm and 8am. Low: 66. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% rain chance before 9am. High: 82. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few showers possible through early morning. Low: 67. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower chance. High: 84. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

