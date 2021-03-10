Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is highlighting a long-term missing person investigation from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 10, 2000 Gracie Huggins was last seen in Centerville, TX and her vehicle was located on Highway 30 at Panther Creek in Grimes County. Law enforcement say Huggins suffers from mental health issues.

At the time of her disappearance, Huggins’ hair was waist length and in a ponytail. She was about 5′5″ and 220 pounds in 2000 and she would be 83 years old today.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office believes there are people in the community that know what happened to Huggins. They are asking those people to come forward and share any information they have to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

