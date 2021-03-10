Advertisement

Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Gracie Huggins was last seen on March 10, 2000
Gracie Huggins
Gracie Huggins(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is highlighting a long-term missing person investigation from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 10, 2000 Gracie Huggins was last seen in Centerville, TX and her vehicle was located on Highway 30 at Panther Creek in Grimes County. Law enforcement say Huggins suffers from mental health issues.

At the time of her disappearance, Huggins’ hair was waist length and in a ponytail. She was about 5′5″ and 220 pounds in 2000 and she would be 83 years old today.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office believes there are people in the community that know what happened to Huggins. They are asking those people to come forward and share any information they have to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccines available at Brazos County Health District for those in qualifying categories
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One COVID-19 death reported, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Burger Mojo opens second location
Burger Mojo opens second location in south College Station

Latest News

Texas Legends Steakhouse mask burning party
Madisonville steakhouse hosts mask burning party
Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/10
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/10
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people