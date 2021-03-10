Madisonville steakhouse hosts mask burning party

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Legends Steakhouse is marking the end of Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate with a mask burning party.

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, the steakhouse will be collecting masks in a barrel and then taking them offsite to burn.

“The hope is to get a full barrel and then at some point, we will take it to a remote location to where we can burn them,” said Texas Legends Steakhouse General Manager, Christopher Garza.

The event is supposed to be a celebration of what everyone has missed during the pandemic, according to Garza.

“We just want to celebrate individuals coming out and celebrate things that they’ve missed,” said Garza. “To enjoy some fellowship. We are all about the fellowship here. We want to set an environment where everybody can come and feel comfortable.”

According to Garza, the event is not politically motivated.

Come on out guys!!! Posted by Texas Legends Steakhouse on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

“We aren’t proposing that we stand one way nor the other on masks themselves,” said Garza. “This is just a celebration of moving to the next chapter for us.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that masks are still the best way to protect yourself and others from spreading the virus.

Regardless of the event, masks aren’t totally out of the Legends staff uniform either. Servers have a choice to wear one and if a customer requests it Garza says they’ll mask up.

“If you have a preference to wearing a mask, you’re more than welcome to come in,” said Garza. “We will even provide you with a server that is masked as well.”

At this time, no future mask-burning celebrations are planned at the steakhouse.

Texas Legends Steak House is located at 115 South Madison St in Madisonville.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.