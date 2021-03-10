Advertisement

Madisonville steakhouse hosts mask burning party

For Texas Legends Steakhouse, the event marks moving on to the next chapter.
Texas Legends Steakhouse mask burning party
Texas Legends Steakhouse mask burning party(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Legends Steakhouse is marking the end of Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate with a mask burning party.

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, the steakhouse will be collecting masks in a barrel and then taking them offsite to burn.

“The hope is to get a full barrel and then at some point, we will take it to a remote location to where we can burn them,” said Texas Legends Steakhouse General Manager, Christopher Garza.

The event is supposed to be a celebration of what everyone has missed during the pandemic, according to Garza.

“We just want to celebrate individuals coming out and celebrate things that they’ve missed,” said Garza. “To enjoy some fellowship. We are all about the fellowship here. We want to set an environment where everybody can come and feel comfortable.”

According to Garza, the event is not politically motivated.

Come on out guys!!!

Posted by Texas Legends Steakhouse on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

“We aren’t proposing that we stand one way nor the other on masks themselves,” said Garza. “This is just a celebration of moving to the next chapter for us.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that masks are still the best way to protect yourself and others from spreading the virus.

Regardless of the event, masks aren’t totally out of the Legends staff uniform either. Servers have a choice to wear one and if a customer requests it Garza says they’ll mask up.

“If you have a preference to wearing a mask, you’re more than welcome to come in,” said Garza. “We will even provide you with a server that is masked as well.”

At this time, no future mask-burning celebrations are planned at the steakhouse.

Texas Legends Steak House is located at 115 South Madison St in Madisonville.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccines available at Brazos County Health District for those in qualifying categories
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One COVID-19 death reported, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Burger Mojo opens second location
Burger Mojo opens second location in south College Station

Latest News

Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago
Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/10
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/10
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people