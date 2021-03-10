Monitoring a storm potential this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a windy, warm, and humid Wednesday, we’ll hold onto that relatively same outlook through the rest of the workweek ahead of storm potential this weekend.

A breezy south wind continues to blow at 10-20 mph over the next several days, with higher gusts upwards of 25 mph+ at times. As it pumps additional Gulf moisture into the Brazos Valley through the overnight, a few showers/drizzle will be a possibility Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. A humid and spring-like feel sticks with us over the next few days as thermometers climb into the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoons after starting the mornings off in the 60s.

A breezy south wind sticks with us over the next few days, sustained at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. (KBTX)

Changes move in this weekend as a strong upper level system swings towards Texas. With plenty of moisture and a bit of upper level energy, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop in West Texas Saturday evening, pushing east throughout the night and into Sunday. The biggest thing to monitor into the weekend will be the timing and potential for a few strong-to-severe storms to develop with this system, specifically the farther north and east you travel across the Brazos Valley. As of right now, all hazards will be a possibility, with the bigger threats looking to be gusty winds of 50-60 mph+ and pockets of heavy rainfall.

As a cold front drags a line of showers and thunderstorms through the state over the weekend, we'll monitor for a few strong-to-severe storms to develop across the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

If the line of showers and storms can hold together as it reaches for the Brazos Valley, the activity could lead to rainfall totals in the range of 0.25″ - 0.75″ by the time all is said and done Sunday.

By the time all is said and done and if the line can hold together as it reaches the Brazos Valley, rainfall totals of 0.25" - 0.75" are not ruled out. (KBTX)

After the cold front pushes through and the activity moves east, temperatures fall into the 50s Sunday morning with daytime highs in the upper 60s/70s by the beginning of next week.

Since the low pressure in question is still swirling just off the west coast, better data will filter in over the next 24 hours after it moves inland. We’ll keep eyes on this storm potential and hash out the finer details over the next day or so, so keep checking back here at KBTX.com and your PinPoint Weather App for updates.

