New recycling option coming for Bryan residents

Bryan City Council approved permits for five existing waste management companies and one additional recycling company.
Bryan City Council approves a new recycling company as an option for residents.
Bryan City Council approves a new recycling company as an option for residents.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved permits for five existing waste management companies within the city and one for an additional recycling company.

Currently, the five options for waste management were Pronto Services, Texas Commercial Waste, Frontier Waste Solutions and Maroon Dumpster. Brazos Valley Recycling was also operating as a recycling option for residents.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the council looked at approving two new waste management companies as options and a new recycling company.

Council members said they denied the two additional ones over fears of a new waste management company coming in, saturating the market and raising prices.

Council did approve the current five waste management options, as well as approving Brazos Valley Trash Valet for recycling.

Now, there will be two options for recycling curbside in Bryan.

“The only way it would be an impact to the citizens, I believe, is that now instead of just having Brazos Valley Recycling, which is the one actively offering to recycle, they would have another option to use as recycling, being that Brazos Valley Trash Valet will be given a permit to operate in the city,” said Eric Zaragoza, the City of Bryan Environmental Services Department Manager.

Signing up for this new recycling service in Bryan can be done here.

