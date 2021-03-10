Normangee ISD only Brazos Valley school district with optional mask policy

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to make wearing masks or face coverings optional. Starting Wednesday, when Gov. Abbott’s executive order (GA-34) goes into effect, students, staff, and visitors during school and other school-hosted functions have the opportunity to make the personal choice whether to wear a mask or not.

Normangee ISD superintendent Mark Ruffin says the decision to make mask optional was not a knee-jerk reaction to the executive order laid out by Abbott. He says careful research and data went into the decision-making process. Ruffin says feedback from district staff and parents played a crucial part in the decision-making process.

According to the results from a survey of 235 parents, nearly 70 percent of parents agreed that masks should be optional. An additional 15 percent of parents said masks should be removed altogether. Only 13 percent of parents who completed the survey say they would be more comfortable continuing the mandatory mask expectation for students and staff. Less than three percent of parents say they would be more comfortable continuing the mask expectation for staff only.

Normangee mask mandate survey results (KBTX)

Ruffin says the availability of rapid testing also played a role in the decision-making process. He says the district is in a much better place than they were back when the mandates first came into play.

“We’ve got an allotment each month of rapid test. That allows us to get our students tested if the parents choose to do so here on campus and get them back into the classroom, back to learning as soon as possible if they test negative,” said Ruffin. “The same thing for our teachers. It allows us to cut down on the amount of time that they miss out of the classroom providing instruction to their kids.”

