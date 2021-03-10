Normangee ISD says masks will be optional beginning Wednesday

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - As the state’s COVID-19 mandates expire at midnight, many school districts have had discussions and debates on what to do with mask policies on campus.

A majority of districts, including Bryan and College Station ISD, are keeping rules in place but other school districts have opted to lift current restrictions.

Normangee ISD announced this week it will allow students, staff, and parents the opportunity to make the personal decision whether to continue to wear masks at school.

“Effectively making masks optional for all students, staff, and visitors during school and at UIL competitions or school-related activities that are hosted at NISD,” the school district announced in a statement. See the full statement from Normangee ISD below.

The North Zulch ISD school board will reassess the mask requirement at the April NZISD School Board meeting, the district posted on its Facebook page.

Magnolia ISD in Montgomery County says it will end its face mask mandate on April 1. ““This delay will allow teachers sufficient time to receive a vaccine, if they so choose, now that vaccines are available in Texas to teachers as a group,” the school district said.

Other school districts are still debating the matter.

In Houston County, the Lovelady school board will March 15th to consider a proposed revision to its COVID-19 reopening plan. Superintendent Wendy Tullos says the proposal being voted on would remove the mask mandate for students and staff beginning Tuesday, March 16th if approved by the board.

