Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- March 11, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

RR CARD MAR 2 -9 by KBTX on Scribd

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccines available at Brazos County Health District for those in qualifying categories
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
One COVID-19 death reported, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

As a low pressure system approaches from the west, a line of showers and thunderstorms will...
Monitoring a storm potential this weekend
Emery Justine Thompson was born Feb. 21 with the help of her dad and two Brazos County 911...
Brazos County 911 dispatchers help deliver baby
Texans 50 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine next week
Texas Legends Steakhouse mask burning party
Madisonville steakhouse hosts mask burning party