Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - 17 residents and six staff members of Focused Care at Brenham have tested positive for COVID-19, said officials with the facility.

The care facility confirmed that all 17 residents have been moved off site; 14 were transferred to a Baytown facility, two were transferred to the COVID unit at Kruse Village and one resident was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Brenham.

Of the 17 residents that tested positive, four were fully vaccinated, six received only the first dose, five declined to be vaccinated and two had transferred to the facility after the vaccine clinics, according to officials. 21 out of their 35 total residents have been vaccinated.

Additionally, the six staff members that tested positive have been quarantined off site. Three of the staff members were not vaccinated during a clinic in January and have COVID symptoms. One staff member finished quarantine and returned to work on March 8. Another staff member tested positive after getting both vaccine shots. Two other staff members tested positive after getting the first dose of the vaccine and are showing mild symptoms, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that immunity impact “typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19. That means it is possible a person could still get COVID-19 before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection. People are considered fully protected two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the facility, there are currently no Focused Care at Brenham residents or team members on site who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Focused Care at Brenham said they continue to update the HHSC daily in reference to test results and the residents and team members who tested positive. Additionally, the long term care community is in close contact with the providers caring for their positive residents. They said they will continue operating with the same safeguards in place prior to Gov. Abbott’s announcement until new guidance is issued by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.