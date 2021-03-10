Advertisement

Texans 50 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine next week

Phase 1C will be eligible for vaccines starting March 15
(WYMT)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced they are expanding to people 50 to 64 years old on March 15.

DSHS said that more than 93 percent of Texas COVID-19 fatalities have been in people 50 and older, with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20 percent of all fatalities.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

DSHS says more than half of all Texas seniors have received at least one dose of vaccine and 30 percent are now fully vaccinated. In Texas, there are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64, and DSHS says that more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated.

Those eligible for a vaccine are those in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and school and child care works.

