Texas A&M Football Spring Schedule Changes Announced

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher announced changes to the spring football schedule.

⚠️ SPRING SCHEDULE UPDATE:



🏈 Maroon & White Game moved to Saturday, April 24

🏈 more details: https://t.co/lKvtDMffLT#GigEm pic.twitter.com/mk7xoZlihn — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 10, 2021

The Aggies will open spring drills on Monday, March 29 and conclude with the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 24. Texas A&M will host its Pro Day presented by Opportune on Tuesday, March 30.

Additional information regarding the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health and Pro Day presented by Opportune will be provided later.