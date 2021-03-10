Texas A&M Football Spring Schedule Changes Announced
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher announced changes to the spring football schedule.
The Aggies will open spring drills on Monday, March 29 and conclude with the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health on Saturday, April 24. Texas A&M will host its Pro Day presented by Opportune on Tuesday, March 30.
Additional information regarding the Maroon & White Game presented by St. Joseph Health and Pro Day presented by Opportune will be provided later.