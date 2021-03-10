Advertisement

Texas Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity

Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers...
Globe Life Field is viewed during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers could be the first team to return to full capacity. The team hopes to have a full house for its home opener next month after debuting a new 40,518-seat stadium without fans in the stands for its games last season.

An order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took effect today allowing businesses to operate at 100% if they choose. Fans at Globe Life Field will still be required to wear masks, even though there is no longer a statewide mandate requiring them.

