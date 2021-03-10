Treat of the Day: DPS Cpt. Wende Wakeman

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University alumna Wende Wakeman, was a Ranger Lieutenant working for the Department of Public Safety during college and made it her personal goal to graduate while working 50-hour weeks.

After graduating in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, Wakeman began to focus on passing her Captain’s test and being promoted. That August, Wakeman earned that promotion and became a Texas Ranger Captain, launching her into the Texas record books as the highest-ranking female in Texas Ranger history.

Since her promotion, Wakeman is looking to train other Texas Rangers in leadership, making better law enforcement officials for the future, which will lead to better practices and techniques in the field.

Though her success in law enforcement has been historic, Wakeman still credits her team for their support.

“Fortunately, we have a great team, and our leadership along with our civilian staff get along great,” Wakeman said.

Wakeman is also a division representative for child protection, where she trains troopers to go beyond traffic stops in an effort to help victims of crimes. The team meets regularly to discuss what they have encountered during traffic stops and adjust the training for future law enforcement officials.

Since graduating, Wakeman continues to communicate with her classmates from Sam Houston State and gives advice to them as they go through the academy.

