Wind could gust as high as 40mph Wednesday

Sticky, humid air, mostly cloudy skies, and the touch and smell of spring is in the air. Breezy south-southeast winds turned on Tuesday, remaining as the biggest factor to your forecast through the rest of the work and school week. In fact, that wind is expected to get a bit faster tomorrow, running 15 to 20mph with gusts as high as 35 or 40mph at times. Highest gust potential should fall between midday and 4-5pm. As warmer, Gulf air continues to rush in, afternoon highs are slated at the upper 70s and low 80s. Keeping the theme going through the week, expect these breezy days to produce mornings in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s by Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Spotty, quick showers are not ruled out any day this week -- but become more likely this weekend as a potent March low swivels slowly past Texas. Isolated rain to a stray rumble of thunder is possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but overall odds currently look low. At that same time, a line of strong-to-severe storms is expected to develop in far West Texas. That will be what we monitor into Sunday morning as a front drives in from the west. Rain, thunder, and potentially even a few stronger storms will be possible before drier air rushes in. Current plan for Sunday is to drop temperatures to the 50s Sunday morning before we attempt to rebound to the 60s to close the day out. If this can come together, rain totals of at least 1/2″ could be common for many across the area.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: SE 15-20 mph, gusting 35-40 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible overnight. Low: 66. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% rain chance. High: 83. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few showers possible through early morning. Low: 67. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.