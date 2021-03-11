91 new COVID-19 cases, 79% of new cases from young people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 91 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 869 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 221 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,941 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

79 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,794 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 170 active probable cases and there have been 3,624 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,031. There have been 192,786 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 574 staffed hospital beds with 87 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 64 1,903 1,807 32 5,991 2,096 Brazos 869 18,031 16,941 221 33,613 13,886 Burleson 59 2,238 2,142 37 2,989 1,120 Grimes 85 3,463 3,314 64 3,699 1,572 Houston 64 1,567 1,458 45 2,425 1,170 Lee 115 2,067 1,916 36 2,087 920 Leon 37 1,553 1,476 40 1,945 810 Madison 48 1,897 1,822 27 1,191 552 Milam 28 2,393 2,365 42 3,303 1,746 Montgomery 2,267 46,794 23,805 249 73,740 46,099 Robertson 42 2,027 1,947 38 2,397 1,041 San Jacinto 181 1,060 850 29 2,739 1,722 Trinity 64 680 593 23 2,074 1,597 Walker 47 8,463 8,297 119 6,897 3,226 Waller 84 3,584 3,457 43 4,945 2,981 Washington 101 3,708 3,523 84 6,512 3,155

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 19 new cases and 302 active cases on March. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 3,348 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 11, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 125,403 active cases and 2,526,462 recoveries. There have been 2,699,589 total cases reported and 23,772,698 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 44,875 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 4,695,684 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,541,063 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 10,879,585 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 360,421 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 10 at 3:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

