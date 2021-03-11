Aggies extend winning streak to seven games with win over Prairie View A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Prairie View A&M 22-2 in seven innings Wednesday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. It was the seventh straight win for the Aggies.

Texas A&M outfielder Logan Britt went 3-4 in the game and drove in two runs. Kimble Schuessler drove in three runs. Will Frizzell, Austin Bost, Hunter Coleman, Taylor Smith and Trevor Werner each drove in two runs. Frizzell, Britt and Smith each hit a home run in the game.

Chris Weber, Will Johnston, Wyatt Tucker, Kobe Andrade and Gabe Craig pitched for the Aggies. They combined to strike out eight batters.

The Aggies will return to action Friday night to open a three game weekend series against Samford at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.