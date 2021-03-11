Advertisement

Aggies’ match at Rice moved to Monday

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas – Texas A&M soccer’s match to be played at Rice has been moved back to Monday, March 15, in anticipation of inclement weather in Houston on Sunday. Start time for the contest at Holloway Field is slated for 7 p.m.

Seating will be very limited, including just Rice season-ticket holders, player families and a limited number of current Rice students. Any ticketing questions should be directed to the Owls’ ticket office by calling 713-348-6957 or emailing tickets@rice.edu.

For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

Texas A&M will rally behind 2020 SEC Coach of the Year G Guerrieri, 2020 SEC Co-Defender of the Year Karlina Sample and 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri they build on their SEC regular-season championship run. The Maroon & White 8-2-0, including 7-1-0 in SEC play.

Texas A&M’s next home match is Saturday, March 20 when they host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Ellis Field.

