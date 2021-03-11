Aggies vault to No. 6 in Golfstat Team Rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The hot start to the spring slate by the Texas A&M men’s golf team has vaulted the Aggies to No. 6 in the latest edition of the Golfstat.com Team Rankings.Since the start of 2021, head coach Brian Kortan’s team has posted a dominant win at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas, and placed third against a deep field at the Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio.

At the Border Olympics, the Aggies led from start to finish and won by eight strokes. The Aggies challenged at the Cabo Collegiate, but ended up third behind Oklahoma and Florida State, the top two teams in the current Golfstat rankings, and tallied head-to-head wins over nine teams ranked in the previous Golfstat.com top 20, including then-No. 1 Arizona, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Texas.

Additionally, Texas A&M has produced both medalists at the Border Olympics and the Cabo Collegiate and generated the last two SEC Golfers of the Week. “Super senior” Dan Erickson rallied from two strokes down with an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff at the Border Olympics, and then won the tournament with a par on the second playoff hole.

Junior Sam Bennett threw down a 5-under 67 in the final round of the Cabo at the TPC San Antonio to earn a one-stroke victory and receive the PGA Tour exemption to the upcoming Valero Texas Open that came with the medalist honors.

The Aggies return to action next week at Auburn’s Tiger Invitational, March 15-17, at the Grand National Lake Course in Opelika, Ala.