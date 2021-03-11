Advertisement

Baylor Scott & White bringing vaccines to College Station teachers

600 teachers will be getting vaccinated.
College Station teachers receiving vaccinations.
College Station teachers receiving vaccinations.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday, Baylor Scott & White Health will be delivering 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to College Station teachers.

Teachers will be getting vaccinated over the course of two days. Baylor Scott & White says it’s all in effort to make the vaccine more accessible to the College Station community.

They will also be delivering doses to Bryan ISD starting Friday.

