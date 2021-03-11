Brazos Buddies: Local best friends create group to provide comfort to children in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local boys are proving they have big, caring hearts.

Cristian and Niko recently created an organization called “Brazos Buddies.” They’ve collected hundreds of new stuffed animals that will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The boys and their families dropped off boxes of stuffed animals at the PetSmart in College Station Wednesday afternoon. The plushies will be delivered to children in local hospitals through the Happy Wheels Cart program hosted by Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Marycruz Morales, Cristian’s mom, said he wanted to make sure children going through tough times can have some comfort. Cristian recruited his best friend Niko to collect the toys. They also designed and created logos for the personalized cards that will go along with the stuffed animals.

“Although this has many working parts from the family members: moms, dads, and siblings... the work & love is coming together by the two second graders,” said Morales about this effort.

The boys and their families are working to make “Brazos Buddies” an official nonprofit to continue serving local children in need

