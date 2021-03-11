Advertisement

Brazos vaccination hub scheduling appointments for 1C, starting Friday

Officials say those appointments will be scheduled for the following week and that will become the weekly standard.
The vaccine hub at the Brazos Center hasn't administered any shots since February 9, but Stewart is confident increased activity there this week will help regain the momentum that was lost to the winter storms.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Vaccine Hub will begin taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those in group 1C starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. Appointments made tomorrow will be scheduled for next week starting Monday, March 15.

You can make an appointment by going to brazoshub.com or by clicking here. According to COVID-19 vaccination task force officials, the website will post all available appointments for the following week on Friday at 10 a.m.

Hub officials say 5,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated for the facility next week.

According to hub officials, the number of appointments available each week will be dependent upon the number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine allocated to the facility by the state.

For more information on the hub website, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

