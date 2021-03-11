Brazos vaccination hub scheduling appointments for 1C, starting Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Vaccine Hub will begin taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those in group 1C starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. Appointments made tomorrow will be scheduled for next week starting Monday, March 15.

You can make an appointment by going to brazoshub.com or by clicking here. According to COVID-19 vaccination task force officials, the website will post all available appointments for the following week on Friday at 10 a.m.

Hub officials say 5,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated for the facility next week.

According to hub officials, the number of appointments available each week will be dependent upon the number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine allocated to the facility by the state.

For more information on the hub website, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.