Cardiovascular Disease Survivor: Kathy Gregory

“I just want to help raise the awareness that you know, listen to your body and take care of yourself. If you don’t, you know, it can kill you.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -According to the American Heart Association cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. Kathy Gregory has served the residents of the Brazos Valley for nearly four decades as an insurance professional with Anco Insurance, serving as president of the company since 1999. Her passion for helping others is why she felt it was important to share her story.

“One out of three women die from heart disease or stroke and 80 percent of it can be prevented,” said Gregory. “I just want to help raise the awareness that you know, listen to your body and take care of yourself. If you don’t, you know, it can kill you.”

Gregory says her first sign of heart trouble was in 2004. What she took as work-related stress turned out to be much more. She would later learn that she has a heredity condition that caused her to have a heart attack.

“In 2004, I just had not been feeling right. I just felt tired, and I just put it that I was stressed out from work because I had been stressed out,” said Gregory. “I’ve always been an active person. I played in the yard. I played a little golf. I watched my weight. I didn’t eat fried foods. I tried to eat right, and so I thought I was healthy.”

She says having a personal relationship with her primary care doctor saved her life. She says he noticed the signs and sent her immediately to the hospital. She says being aware of the signs and knowing your body can be the difference between life and death.

“It’s knowing your body and knowing what’s going on because there are no signs,” said Gregory. “It’s such a silent killer of women.”

Gregory also says having an active lifestyle is crucial to living a normal life.

“Because of my job and because of the pressures and the demands some days, I’ll catch myself not leaving my desk. I will have my lunch there. So I’ve got to have something that will let me know that I need to get up and move,” said Gregory.”

T.K. Kornegay, Gregory’s friend and vice president of Anco Insurance says seeing her friend of over thirty years go through the health challenges she was facing was difficult.

“I think some of the things were stress-related, you know, and you always feel like ‘what could I have done differently to help with that?’ relieve some of that stress,” said Kornegay. “But again it all comes back to the type of person she is because she cares so much that stress comes back on her. That’s just who she is.”

Gregory says she’s grateful for family, friends and colleagues that hold her accountable.

“I’m high-strung. That’s not going to change. So they’ve been a lot of help to me to kind of tone me down and tell me to get out of the chair over there at the desk and move around get some exercise.”

