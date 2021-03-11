Advertisement

College Station Utilities incurred over $48M during winter storm, discussing payment options

“Our strong financial position gives us options to address the considerable costs we may face,” said a release from CSU
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Utilities says the costs they incurred for providing electricity to customers during the winter storm is expected to be more than $48 million and, while they have options for paying off that sum, they will consider electric rates when discussing the annual budget in the coming months.

The utility company said they were forced to purchase several days of replacement power at inflated Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market-based prices. The total cost of replacement power was $13.6 million. They are also required to maintain ancillary services, reserve power above the market demand requirements, to ensure the stability of the electric grid. CSU said the estimate for those ERCOT charges over a 10-day period is $34.5 million. For comparison, CSU said their average monthly ancillary cost in 2020 was $15,000.

The winter storm did not span 10 days, but ERCOT applied its ancillary charges to utilities even after the mandate for rolling outages was lifted, according to CSU.

CSU said they have several options for paying these incurred costs. The city will use its electric fund reserves and shot-term financing tools to meet their power supply obligations and begin to rebuild their electric fund reserves. CSU said that during spring and summer College Station City Council meetings they will discuss considering electric rates as part of the annual budget process.

“College Station has a reliable electric utility system that performed well during the winter storm. Our strong financial position gives us options to address the considerable costs we may face,” said a release from CSU.

