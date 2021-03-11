COVID in Context: How the virus hits hard for heart disease patients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 exacerbates heart disease, and heart disease exacerbates COVID-19.

That is the basic message from Dr. Dara Lewis, Harvard-educated cardiologist in this report.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have understood that cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients were having worse outcomes from COVID-19, but they did not yet know why. Now, the answers are forming.

Lewis says there are two main reasons that CVD and COVID-19 are a risky combination:

1. Pre-existing heart conditions weaken the body’s ability to survive the stress of illness. A person with a damaged heart muscle or blocked arteries is more likely to succumb to the effects of COVID-19.

2. People with heart disease often also have poor metabolic health, like Type II diabetes, pre-diabetes, or obesity, which can all exacerbate the effects of COVID-19.

Furthermore, Lewis says COVID-19 can also cause “heart injury” by invading or inflaming the muscle. Indirectly, the virus can hurt the heart by throwing off the crucial oxygen flow balance.

Lewis reports that about one-quarter of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 illness suffered heart injury, and one-third of those patients had existing CVD.

KBTX is hosting I Heart Brazos Day, a one-day giving marathon for the American Heart Association. If you would like to donate, click here.

