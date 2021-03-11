Advertisement

COVID in Context: How the virus hits hard for heart disease patients

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 exacerbates heart disease, and heart disease exacerbates COVID-19.

That is the basic message from Dr. Dara Lewis, Harvard-educated cardiologist in this report.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have understood that cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients were having worse outcomes from COVID-19, but they did not yet know why. Now, the answers are forming.

Lewis says there are two main reasons that CVD and COVID-19 are a risky combination:

1. Pre-existing heart conditions weaken the body’s ability to survive the stress of illness. A person with a damaged heart muscle or blocked arteries is more likely to succumb to the effects of COVID-19.

2. People with heart disease often also have poor metabolic health, like Type II diabetes, pre-diabetes, or obesity, which can all exacerbate the effects of COVID-19.

Furthermore, Lewis says COVID-19 can also cause “heart injury” by invading or inflaming the muscle. Indirectly, the virus can hurt the heart by throwing off the crucial oxygen flow balance.

Lewis reports that about one-quarter of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 illness suffered heart injury, and one-third of those patients had existing CVD.

KBTX is hosting I Heart Brazos Day, a one-day giving marathon for the American Heart Association. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Businesses have options moving forward after Texas lifts mask mandate
Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Latest News

In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
AP-NORC poll: 1 in 5 in US lost someone close in pandemic
An error at a Virginia Kroger led to some receiving empty syringes instead of a vaccine.
Virginia Kroger says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Some customers had to return to the store to get the real vaccine after the first one they...
'Empty' syringes given out instead of vaccines after mistake at Virginia Kroger
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden to mark COVID-19 anniversary with speech mourning loss, offering hope