Crews continue to repair water line break on Barron Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Crews are continuing to work on a water line break that happened Tuesday on Barron Road near Highway 6.

College Station city officials say they have identified two leaks, but it has taken time to find them and dig underground.

They’re still working to figure out what caused the pipes to break.

“Sometimes it’s just corrosion that causes it to break, sometimes the soil can shift, but we’ll have to maybe take the pipe out of the ground and look at to see what caused it,” said Jennifer Nations, the water resources coordinator for College Station.

You should expect that portion of Barron Road to be closed at least through Friday morning.

