Drought expands: Vast majority of Brazos Valley now “Abnormally Dry” or worse

Minor improvement possible in the short term
The US Drought Monitor shows worsening over the past week. Lack of measure rainfall across much...
The US Drought Monitor shows worsening over the past week. Lack of measure rainfall across much of the area has led to an expansion of Moderate Drought.
By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After little widespread relief since the middle of February, drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley.

Biggest update from last week: Almost all of the area is now designated as at least “Abnormally Dry” thanks to a relatively dry start to March.

Some short term relief could be coming this weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are expected before the end of the weekend. Though heavier rainfall will be to our north and east, this should be enough to keep the drought from worsening with next week’s update.

Though not exactly the same, drought and fire danger are closely related. With the windy next several days of weather, open burning is not recommended until expected rain and/or calming of wind early next week.

