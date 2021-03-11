Feeling like May as wind carries us through the backhalf of the week

Another morning, another added dose of gulf moisture to walk out to! This next step up in temperature/moisture could be enough to give us a couple hundredths of an inch of drizzle the next few mornings. Just enough to wet the pavement and give the plants a quick sip, at least through Saturday afternoon! For most, it’s a peek of sun here and there, and a lot of wind and humidity to close out the week. We’ll aim for the low to mid 80s from now through Saturday.

The much advertised cold front (and storm chance) is still set to arrive by the time we’re springing our clocks forward. A round of showers and thunderstorms are possible as early as pre-sunrise Sunday, and as late as the early afternoon. That time period is where we will watch for some isolated severe weather. At the moment, it doesn’t look overly likely, but some strong winds will be the main threat if we happen to see any of those storms get on the rowdy side. Otherwise, a quick round of rain and storms, then some cooler weather closes out the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% rain chance before 9am. High: 82. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few showers possible through early morning. Low: 69. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower chance. High: 84. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible between 10pm and 8am. Low: 65. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

