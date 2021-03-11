Advertisement

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies expanding with cleanroom PODS

The cleanroom PODs are helping to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine candidate production
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - The Bio-Corridor in College Station is expanding as G-CON Manufacturing builds and installs multiple cleanroom PODs at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

The PODs add an extra 4,000 sq. ft. of space that will accelerate COVID-19 vaccine candidate production, according to G-CON. The PODs were designed and built with a robust HVAC system that allows FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to decontaminate rooms between batches using Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP). The POD’s automation system was also configured to allow FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to change the room pressurization scheme to meet product specific parameters.

“We are thrilled to be part of the rapidly expanding Texas biotech community, and are proud to partner with a Texas-based business to increase our capacity and advance tomorrow’s medicines,” said Gerry Farrell, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas.

