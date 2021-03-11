Happy birthday, Bryan! How you can help the historic city celebrate 150 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is celebrating 150 years of incorporation, and city officials are asking for residents’ help to gather historical documents, photos, items, and stories from the past century and a half of “The Good Life, Texas Style.”

Bryan was incorporated on Nov. 29, 1871. Ahead of the 2021 anniversary date, city leaders say they want to show and tell “the stories of how Bryan has grown – through the people, places and things that shaped the community,” according to a release.

The city will be celebrating in different ways throughout the year, including:

· A media-rich website featuring photos, videos, and stories from members of the community

· Historical displays at Clara B. Mounce Library and the Carnegie History Center

· Historical tours, provided by Destination Bryan

· Activities and programs through the B+CS Library System

· A production of “Heart of the Valley,” a musical written by the late Randy Wilson detailing Bryan’s history – in partnership with The Theatre Company and the Bryan ISD Fine Arts program

· Burying a time capsule

All of these activities will culminate in a free Community Thanksgiving Celebration on Nov. 13 at Bryan High School, featuring entertainment by Bryan ISD choirs and bands.

Keep up with 150th-anniversary plans all year at 150.bryantx.gov.

Help the City of Bryan celebrate 150 years of incorporation. (City of Bryan)

Be a part of the celebration

“Telling the story of Bryan isn’t as simple as opening a history book,” said the city’s press release. “Our community’s story is the compilation of each family’s experiences throughout the last 150 years. And we need your help to do that.”

The City of Bryan has provided examples of what residents are encouraged to submit:

· Photos: Have an old photo from an important moment in Bryan’s history? Or one that shows off what life was like in Bryan years ago? We’ll use a selection of photos submitted to us in an online photo gallery and in an in-person gallery at the Municipal Office Building.

· Historical Artifacts: Whether it’s an old yearbook or letterman’s jacket, a crock made in Bryan, or a program from an event years ago, we’re looking for items that depict our history. We would like to borrow these items for temporary display this summer and fall in locked cases in Mounce and Carnegie libraries.

· Oral Histories: If you have a story to tell about a notable family member or a memory of your own, we want to hear it! We will feature a selection of oral histories on our 150th Anniversary website.

If you do not have photos or historical artifacts, but you would still like to be a part of the celebration, fill out the online form or call 979-209-5141.

Help the City of Bryan celebrate 150 years of incorporation. (City of Bryan)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.