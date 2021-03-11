Heart Disease Survivor: Cherry Ruffino shares journey

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The CDC says one in four deaths are heart related and heart disease remains the leading cause of death for Americans.

Cherry Ruffino is a name known around town for real estate, but she’s also a heart disease survivor.

”My journey’s been a long one but it’s a good story too,” said Ruffino.

Back in 1996, as her daughter graduated from Texas A&M University she knew something wasn’t right.

“We had to sit at the very top of the gymnasium and so by the time I got up there I could just feel my heart. I looked down and I literally could see it beating out of my chest and that’s when I really noticed something was wrong. The previous symptoms had just been tiredness,” she said.

Doctors at the time initially told her she would need a heart transplant.

”At the time they had a new device that was not yet approved by the FDA but I qualified. It’s a heart device in your chest and my heart function more than doubled with the use of this,” she said.

Her daughter Toni Ruffino says she wondered if her mom was living on borrowed time.

”Everything became scarier but everything became more precious. I remember Christmas that we didn’t know what days were promised,” said Toni Ruffino. “Now that I am my mom’s age now when she was initially diagnosed, and so I entered my early 40′s maybe even more aware of my own heart health.”

Cherry suggests not ignoring the warning signs your body sends.

”I’m sure that through the support of the American Heart Association and the research that it saved my life,” said Cherry Ruffino.

Heart disease symptoms are usually more subtle for women than they are for men. Some risk factors include family history, obesity, smoking and high blood pressure.

For more information on the American Heart Association, click here.

