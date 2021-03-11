Local attorney shares heart disease survivor story

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Coronary arteries help the blood flow to your heart and according to the American Heart Association when those arteries are blocked you could be at risk of a heart attack.

There are many factors that can play into coronary artery disease. Things like family history, diabetes, smoking or high and low cholesterol.

Heart disease survivor, Jack Dillard says at 63, he’d never had many health issues.

“Not that I’ve been a picture for health but I’ve never had high cholesterol, not a smoker but I’m a type two diabetic so I’ve watched things over for years,” said Dillard.

Despite not showing severe symptoms, his daughter, Leslie Martinek says she noticed something was off last summer.

“I could tell he was getting short of breath easier than normal. Cooking breakfast one morning and being in the kitchen and doing stuff, I could tell he was getting tired and that just wasn’t normal for him,” said Martinek.

Dillard says that’d when he paid a visit to his doctor.

“Then it was to the cardiologist and a stress test and ultimately I needed surgery,” said Dillard “They said possibly a couple of stints and I’d be out after lunch but and they woke me up and said, “you’re not going home.”

All of Dillard’s major arteries were more than 75 percent blocked, resulting in triple bypass surgery.

“I never had chest pain, never had any arm pain. The upside for me is that I did not have a heart attack,” said Dillard.

Dillard says thankfully he didn’t ignore his mild symptoms.

“The condition that I was in, I would have probably had a massive heart attack. I’m not a doctor but hearing the term widowmaker and that, that’s where I was headed was pretty scary,” said Dillard.

“When you start to notice a change, listen to your body don’t ignore those mild symptoms,” said Martinek.

Dillard spent four days in the hospital and then was off to recovery.

Martinek says it was a wake-up call for everyone.

“Some of our extended family were like wow this happened to Jack. I have that same family history. I need to be on top of it and get check out as well,” said Martinek.

“Certainly going through something like this makes you appreciate life and appreciate your family and loved ones around you,” said Dillard.

