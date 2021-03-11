Advertisement

Local food pantry receives donation to fix walk in freezer

“For me, this is one of the most important places in Bryan College Station, and that’s because it what we do together.”
Check presentation at the Brazos Church Pantry
Check presentation at the Brazos Church Pantry(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church presented the Brazos Church Pantry with a check for $10,777.27 Thursday. The pantry was in desperate need of both food donations and monetary donations to fix their walk-in freezer.

The money was raised as part of A&M United Methodist Church Good Neighbor Month. Good Neighbor Month is a time set aside to serve others in the community.

Check Presentation at the Brazos Church Pantry
Check Presentation at the Brazos Church Pantry(KBTX)

Preston Greenwaldt, Senior Pastor of the A&M United Methodist Church, says part of the church’s mission is to step up and support the community when needed.

“For me, this is one of the most important places in Bryan-College Station, and that’s because it what we do together,” said Greenwaldt. “So much of what we had to do last year has been to be alone or to be separated from each other, and when we got the chance to come in and say ‘hey these folks not only have a problem with their cooler going down, but their floor is coming up’, we said ‘hey how can we help’.”

We are collecting items for three local organizations that help a lot of people in our community. Items will be donated...

Posted by A&M United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Businesses have options moving forward after Texas lifts mask mandate
Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Latest News

Treat of the Day: "Moon Tree" on campus
Treat of the Day: “Moon Tree” on campus
College Station Utilities incurred over $48M during winter storm, discussing payment options
A muggy start leads in a soggier, but cooler finish Sunday
Weekend Planner: Muggy start leads in a soggier finish
Jack Dillard, 63 had triple bypass surgery in October.
Local attorney shares heart disease survivor story