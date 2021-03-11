Local food pantry receives donation to fix walk in freezer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church presented the Brazos Church Pantry with a check for $10,777.27 Thursday. The pantry was in desperate need of both food donations and monetary donations to fix their walk-in freezer.

The money was raised as part of A&M United Methodist Church Good Neighbor Month. Good Neighbor Month is a time set aside to serve others in the community.

Check Presentation at the Brazos Church Pantry (KBTX)

Preston Greenwaldt, Senior Pastor of the A&M United Methodist Church, says part of the church’s mission is to step up and support the community when needed.

“For me, this is one of the most important places in Bryan-College Station, and that’s because it what we do together,” said Greenwaldt. “So much of what we had to do last year has been to be alone or to be separated from each other, and when we got the chance to come in and say ‘hey these folks not only have a problem with their cooler going down, but their floor is coming up’, we said ‘hey how can we help’.”

We are collecting items for three local organizations that help a lot of people in our community. Items will be donated... Posted by A&M United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

